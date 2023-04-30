Burney Co. Has $1.27 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Burney Co. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $69.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

