Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $103.95 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

