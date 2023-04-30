Burney Co. Sells 19,001 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.19% of MarineMax worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 3,333.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 10.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $636.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $45.84.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

