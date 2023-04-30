424 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $165.62 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $167.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

