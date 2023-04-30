Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases New Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $154.41 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

