Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 120,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Automatic Data Processing Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADP opened at $220.00 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
