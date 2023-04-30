Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,367,422.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,840.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,456.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,928.52. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,986.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $116.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

