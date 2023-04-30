Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $640,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,621,182.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $640,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,234 shares in the company, valued at $142,621,182.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,599 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,599. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $221.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.11. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $224.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

