Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $10,903,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Bentley Systems by 4,690.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $1,504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at $20,459,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $1,504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at $20,459,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,265 shares of company stock worth $5,826,500. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BSY. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.