Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 1,073 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

NYSE VOYA opened at $76.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.18.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

