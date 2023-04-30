Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $192.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.16 and its 200-day moving average is $193.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.