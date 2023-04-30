Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 602.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE stock opened at $197.36 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.43.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Stories

