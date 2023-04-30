Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

