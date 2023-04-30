Westpac Banking Corp Sells 62,498 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,498 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,101,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at $374,975,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,101,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,381 shares of company stock worth $24,436,353 over the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

