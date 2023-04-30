Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,880,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tetra Tech by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 102,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,087,000 after purchasing an additional 92,052 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Tetra Tech by 41.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,927,000 after purchasing an additional 86,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 47.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,756,000 after purchasing an additional 85,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $271,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

TTEK stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.83.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also

