Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 12,014 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,436 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

