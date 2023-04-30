Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 245.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.63. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.