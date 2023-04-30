Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,370 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

