Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.05 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $145.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.