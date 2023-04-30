Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ED. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

ED stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

