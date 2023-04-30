Parallel Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE BTI opened at $37.05 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

