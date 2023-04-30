Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 3,041 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.