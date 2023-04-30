Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 287 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 468.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.8 %

TTE stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($75.56) to €73.00 ($81.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.