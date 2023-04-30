Westpac Banking Corp Sells 171 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $42,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

WTW opened at $231.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

