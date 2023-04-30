Analysts Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT at $363.33

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $288.03 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $385.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.