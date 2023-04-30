Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of INCY opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
