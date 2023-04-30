Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. SVB Securities upgraded Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Shares of INCY opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.