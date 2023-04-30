Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,204 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 143.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,204 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

