Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 48,831 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,831 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after acquiring an additional 403,467 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF opened at $106.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 887.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $133.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

