Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

NYSE TSM opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

