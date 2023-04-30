Dillon & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,456,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,570,000 after purchasing an additional 317,096 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,784,000 after purchasing an additional 196,344 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

