Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 834 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,811,000 after acquiring an additional 138,970 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,992,000 after acquiring an additional 58,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 910,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. FBN Securities dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.19.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.38. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

