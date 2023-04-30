Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,017,000 after acquiring an additional 72,552 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 820,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,082,000 after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $194.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $212.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.57.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.70.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

