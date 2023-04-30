Westpac Banking Corp Trims Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,853 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $125.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.84 and its 200-day moving average is $148.73. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

