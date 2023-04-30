Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $388,071,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of XHB opened at $70.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $964.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.99.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

