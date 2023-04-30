5,009 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,368,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Aflac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Aflac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Aflac by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.04. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

