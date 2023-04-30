Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $376,931,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after acquiring an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $384.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.69 and a 200-day moving average of $346.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $391.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

