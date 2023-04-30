Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $391.50 Billion Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $391,503,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of DSI opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $82.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

