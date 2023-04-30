Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,123 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in MSCI by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.22.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $482.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $532.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.42. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Stories

