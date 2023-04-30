Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,558,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,704,000 after purchasing an additional 119,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TT opened at $185.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.91. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

