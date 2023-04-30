Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.16% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $331,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $1,565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

NYSE JLL opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $124.74 and a 12 month high of $227.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

