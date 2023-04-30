Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,318 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $208.06 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $209.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

