Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 14,533 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,533 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $30.26 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.