Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,186 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $43,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.1 %

ROST opened at $106.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

