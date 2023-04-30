Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,832,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.5 %

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

