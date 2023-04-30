Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $260.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.96. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $358.05.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.80.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

