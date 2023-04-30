Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.12 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 973.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $209.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.95. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,919,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,919,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,287,406. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.