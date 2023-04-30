Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 22,024 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 311.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NKE opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

