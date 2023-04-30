Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 323.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.18.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.