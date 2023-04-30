Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 257.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,901 shares of company stock worth $25,096,177 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $239.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.11. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $390.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

