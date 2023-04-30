Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NewMarket worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 31.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

NewMarket Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $399.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.37. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $280.28 and a 1-year high of $400.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.96.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $682.56 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 42.76%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

